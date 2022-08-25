Ten more appear on incitement to commit public violence charges

A further 10 people appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson.

These charges relate to the acts of looting and public violence that took place in parts of KwaZulu-Natal during July last year.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the latest appearance brings to 45 the number of people who have appeared on these charges.

The latest in court are Dudu Eunice Gama-Kubeka, 59, Nkululeko Zulu, 40, Dumisani Ronald Mtshali, 49, Bongani Joseph Mthembu, 57, Belecia Nonhlanhla Zwane, 48, Ayanda Khanyeza Magadulela, 41, Vuyo Mayekiso, 38, Bogadi Onica Maphisa, 47, Bonginkosi Thomson Mkhalipi, 47, and Kevin Nkhololo, 32.

Ramkisson-Kara said bail was set at R3,000 each and the accused were ordered not to post any information regarding the case on social media. They were also ordered to inform the investigating officer should they change their residential address and/or their contact number.

The case was postponed until November 30 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE