Swift arrests after Plett spaza shop robbed
By Naziziphiwo Buso - 25 August 2022
Two men are to appear in the Plettenberg Bay Magistrate’s Court on Friday after they were nabbed just 30 minutes after allegedly robbing a Spaza shop in Kwanokuthula.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the arrests happened on Wednesday at about 11.30am. ..
