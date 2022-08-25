×

St Albans settlement residents protest over lack of electricity, toilets

25 August 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

After years of broken promises to provide infrastructure and services to the St Albans informal settlement, fed-up residents took to the streets on Tuesday and protested into the night to highlight their plight.

The aim of the protest was to get electricity installation, toilets and a development plan for the community from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality...

