St Albans settlement residents protest over lack of electricity, toilets
After years of broken promises to provide infrastructure and services to the St Albans informal settlement, fed-up residents took to the streets on Tuesday and protested into the night to highlight their plight.
The aim of the protest was to get electricity installation, toilets and a development plan for the community from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality...
