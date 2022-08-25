The case was brought by AfriForum against EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. They allegedly sang the song outside the Senekal magistrate’s court during the bail hearing of those accused of murdering Free State farm manager Brendin Horner in October 2020.
TimesLIVE
'Romanticisation' of violence against minorities is oppressive: AfriForum
Organisation plans to appeal Equality Court verdict on 'Shoot the Boer' chant
Reporter
Image: 123rf
AfriForum says it plans to appeal the Equality Court verdict on the “shoot the Boer” chant.
This after the court on Thursday ruled the use and singing of the struggle song did not constitute hate speech or incite violence.
“AfriForum works constantly with the victims of farm attacks, as well as the families of those killed in these gruesome crimes. We understand the pain and trauma these victims and survivors have to live with. We are therefore deeply disappointed with today’s verdict.
“There is no place in society for songs that encourage the killing of people based on their identity,” said Ernst Roets, the organisation's policy and action head. He added the ruling proved the SA political order was becoming radicalised, especially against minorities.
The court found the singing of Dubul’ ibhunu (“Shoot the Boer”) does not constitute hate speech.
The case was brought by AfriForum against EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. They allegedly sang the song outside the Senekal magistrate’s court during the bail hearing of those accused of murdering Free State farm manager Brendin Horner in October 2020.
“A political order where the incitement and romanticisation of violence against minorities is sanctioned by the judiciary is not a free, democratic order but an oppressive order. This case again confirms that AfriForum must focus its attention on strengthening and intensifying our safety structures and security training,” Roets said.
EFF treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe said the party welcomed the judgment and would continue to sing the song with pride.
“We celebrate because we’ve been harassed by AfriForum for [a long] time. They brought witnesses that couldn’t argue their own case. They are foolish. This racist AfriForum wanted us to pay R500,000 — you can see their motive is to destroy the EFF,” she said.
“If they feel uncomfortable, perhaps it’s time they packed their bags and go because maybe they’ve overstayed their welcome here in SA. We’re going to be singing, ‘kiss the boer, kill the boer’ — they must get used to that.
“They think we are irrational beings who can’t think for themselves. We are not fools, we’re not stupid. They don’t know the law.”
