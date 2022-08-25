Motherwell school’s drama newbies win big
Masiphathisane Senior Secondary pupils emerge victorious in theatre competition
Two weeks — that is all a group of talented Masiphathisane Senior Secondary School pupils had to rehearse their stellar theatre performance.
But that was all the time the bright sparks from the school in Motherwell needed to perfect it and trump their peers from nine other schools to bag a total of R47,000 in cash prizes at the inaugural Udumo One Act Play Competition for High Schools. ..
