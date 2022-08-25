Metro addressing blocked stormwater drains problem
Discussions under way to ensure city is prepared for wider-scale disasters after last week’s flooding, says municipal spokesperson
Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 25 August 2022
The inadequate stormwater drainage in Nelson Mandela Bay is causing major problems for residents and service providers around the metro.
Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the issue had been highlighted by the heavy rain that battered the metro and other parts of the region last week...
Metro addressing blocked stormwater drains problem
Discussions under way to ensure city is prepared for wider-scale disasters after last week’s flooding, says municipal spokesperson
The inadequate stormwater drainage in Nelson Mandela Bay is causing major problems for residents and service providers around the metro.
Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the issue had been highlighted by the heavy rain that battered the metro and other parts of the region last week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics