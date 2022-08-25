An argument over bread and meat at a Motherwell tavern has left one man dead and another missing an ear.
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the incident took place in the early hours of Monday.
“A group of men had an argument over bread and meat at a tavern in NU11, Motherwell,” she said.
“It is alleged that a fight broke out between the parties in which one of the men was stabbed multiple times and the other man’s ear was cut off.
“The victims were taken to the Motherwell Health Centre for medical treatment, after which Sinetemba Peter, 30, passed away due to the nature of his injuries.
“Detectives worked around the clock to trace the suspect and on Tuesday, a 29-year-old man, whose ear was cut off, was arrested at the Motherwell Health Centre.”
She said the man was expected to appear in the Motherwell magistrate’s court on a charge of murder.
HeraldLIVE
Man dead, another missing an ear after argument over meat
Image: GARETH WILSON
HeraldLIVE
