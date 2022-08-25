Hawks nab alleged online dating scamster after former SAPS manager loses R3.3m
By Naziziphiwo Buso - 25 August 2022
A man who allegedly defrauded a former SAPS manager of R3.3m in an online dating scam is set to appear in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
The 55-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday by members of the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in George...
Hawks nab alleged online dating scamster after former SAPS manager loses R3.3m
