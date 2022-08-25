Extensive search on for suspected Knysna drowning victim
The body of a man who drowned in the Knysna Lagoon on Wednesday afternoon is yet to be found.
National Sea Rescue Institute [NSRI ] spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said the incident had happened at 3.30pm near the NSRI rescue station. ..
Garden Route reporter
