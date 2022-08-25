Convicted fraudster asks for bail to be revoked ahead of sentencing
Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 25 August 2022
A bookkeeper convicted on fraud charges totalling about R2.4m appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday where her bail was revoked as she awaits sentencing.
Linda Labuschagne, 43, was convicted on two counts of fraud in April, after she was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit in July 2021. ...
