The murder of land activist Lindokuhle Mnguni at the weekend is a violation of international law which SA is bound to promote and protect in all communities, say the Human Rights Institute of SA and SA Human Rights Forum.
He was involved with Abahlali baseMjondolo, a shack dwellers movement established in 2005, and ran a commune in Cato Manor, Durban.
The two organisations said Abahlali's Anyanda Ngila was also murdered in March, and Nokuthula Mabaso in May.
“This climate of reprisals is raising a concern on the possible sponsored thugs hired to eliminate young social justice leaders.
“This is not different to crimes against humanity that were condemned during the darkest era of apartheid impunity to be repeated in a democracy.”
The groupings called on the government to abide by international agreements and create an enabling environment for civic activists to work without fear of reprisals and end extrajudicial killings, intimidation, harassment and arbitrary arrests.
The SA Human Rights Commission was asked to launch an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding attacks on Abahlali baseMjondolo members, to establish all the factors including any possible sponsors of the murders.
TimesLIVE
'Civic activists must be shielded from extrajudicial killings, harassment and arbitrary arrests'
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts/ File photo
TimesLIVE
