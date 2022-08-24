×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Water education urgently needed, says NGO representative

24 August 2022
Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter

Many Nelson Mandela Bay residents do not understand water supply beyond what comes out the tap and this lack of understanding is hamstringing efforts to reduce consumption.

This is according to South African NGO Coalition spokesperson Mzukisi Mpahlwa, who spoke on Tuesday at a workshop at Vulindela Village in Markman on Tuesday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Media Briefing on the Impact of 100-Day Challenges on Gender-based violence
Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne

Most Read