TimesLIVE
WATCH | Ramaphosa swaps his fancy shoes for a pair of custom Bathu sneakers
Reporter
Image: Bloomberg
A video of President Cyril Ramaphosa showing off his Bathu sneakers has gone viral on social media, with many giving him props for showing the local sneaker brand love.
In the video shared by the brand's owner Theo Baloyi, Ramaphosa was impressed by the design and how the sneakers even had his initials.
'I am very cool, look at me,” said Ramaphosa, as he strutted about in his new kicks.
“If they could see me now,” he joked.
Baloyi thanked the president for supporting his business.
“The first citizen in Bathu MojaX ... Walk Your Journey. Thank you Mr President,” he wrote.
The video of Ramaphosa in his kicks garnered more than over 98,000 views, with many saying Baloyi should give former finance minister Tito Mboweni a pair.
Ramaphosa joins a list of politicians who have showed love to other local brands such as Drip and Tshepo Jeans.
Last year, EFF leader Julius Malema blessed 50 of his followers with pairs of Cassper Nyovest's sneakers designed with Drip.
It is not clear if the sneakers were sponsored or if Malema bought them for his followers.
The sneakers retail for R990 each, and would cost R49,500 for 50 pairs.
Malema said the move was “in support of a black child, black enterprise and black business”.
Previously, EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu showed love to denim designer Tshepo Mohlala of Tshepo Jeans. Shivambu shared that he would, “from now henceforth”, support the local designer's brand.
“Today we went to support Tshepo Jeans and will do so from now henceforth. The principle and approach should be buy black and be unapologetic about it,” he said at the time.
TimesLIVE
