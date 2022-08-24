×

News

WATCH | Festive atmosphere at shutdown march in Durban

By Mfundo Mkhize - 24 August 2022
Trade union members get in the mood ahead of the shutdown march in Durban on Wednesday.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

There was a festive atmosphere as music blared at King Dinuzulu park in Durban on Wednesday where members of two unions gathered as part of the national protest.

There was a strong police presence as about 500 people, mainly members of the SA Democratic Teachers' Union, slowly trickled into the assembly point before the march at about 10am.

The Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) said the national strike was in response to load-shedding, fuel price hikes and escalating food prices.

SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said its members wanted to raise grievances and express discontent about the appalling conditions they endure.

Cosatu provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize told TimesLIVE their members were suffering and marching in protest against the unfavourable socioeconomic conditions in the country.

Nomvula Maneli, provincial secretary of the trade union for musicians, said they joined the protest because musicians were also struggling to survive.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

