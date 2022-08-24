Slight decrease, but Nelson Mandela Bay’s unemployment rate nothing to celebrate
By Michael Kimberley - 24 August 2022
The unemployment rate has dropped to 34.7% in Nelson Mandela Bay, continuing a 12-month downward trend.
About 32,000 more people were listed as employed in the city for the second quarter of 2022 compared with the first three months of the year, a 1.7 percentage point decrease in the unemployment rate...
