News

Shutdown stayaway: It's legal but salaries will be docked

By TimesLIVE - 24 August 2022
Wednesday's "shutdown" protest was organised by Zwelinzima Vavi's Saftu and Cosatu.
Image: Veli Nhlapho
Image: Veli Nhlapho

The work stayaway organised by trade unions Saftu and Cosatu is legal, employers and the government confirm.

“The protest action has been approved by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) and therefore has protected status,” the National Employers Association of SA said.

“Employers may not discipline any employee who is absent on the day as a result of participating in the protest action, but the no work, no pay rule will be applicable.”

Government workers were advised by the department of public service & administration that the no work, no pay rule would be imposed.

Essential service workers may not join the protest action however, and face a misconduct rap should they do so, said the department. 

TimesLIVE

