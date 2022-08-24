Route 67 going nowhere after R8m of damage
Eight-million rand — that is the amount of damage done to Route 67 in Nelson Mandela Bay that has seen priceless artworks stolen in recent years.
The metro had hoped to fix the iconic tourism hotspot with R600,000 to repair the damage with recycled goods that would not attract scrap metal thieves...
Route 67 going nowhere after R8m of damage
Politics Reporter
Eight-million rand — that is the amount of damage done to Route 67 in Nelson Mandela Bay that has seen priceless artworks stolen in recent years.
The metro had hoped to fix the iconic tourism hotspot with R600,000 to repair the damage with recycled goods that would not attract scrap metal thieves...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics