An estimated R128m is needed to control the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease that is plaguing the country. This includes the post-recovery vaccination.
The figure was shared by KwaZulu-Natal's MEC for agriculture and rural development Bongi Sithole-Moloi, who said more than R85m had been spent since the outbreak.
She said the spread of the disease was being fuelled by the illegal movement of animals, some of which takes place at night.
She made a commitment that her department would conduct awareness campaigns which would include road blocks aimed at ensuring that cattle are not moved around in the province.
“We will ensure that there are random road blocks conducted in the affected areas to ensure that communities comply,” she stressed.
R128m more needed to fight latest outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
An estimated R128m is needed to control the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease that is plaguing the country. This includes the post-recovery vaccination.
The figure was shared by KwaZulu-Natal's MEC for agriculture and rural development Bongi Sithole-Moloi, who said more than R85m had been spent since the outbreak.
She said the spread of the disease was being fuelled by the illegal movement of animals, some of which takes place at night.
She made a commitment that her department would conduct awareness campaigns which would include road blocks aimed at ensuring that cattle are not moved around in the province.
“We will ensure that there are random road blocks conducted in the affected areas to ensure that communities comply,” she stressed.
On August 16, the national minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development Thoko Didiza took a stance to suspend all movement of cattle in the country. This was to halt the continued spread of the disease.
It also means that cattle may not be moved from one property to another for any reason for 21 days. This is reviewable weekly.
Other factors which the Sithole-Moloi raised were the roll-out of other critical vaccination programmes, such as rabies, and primary healthcare programmes which are being postponed as resources are being directed to fight foot and mouth.
Livestock owners and speculators in affected areas are not allowed to sell their animals, due to movement control measures.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
Sithole-Moloi said tribal authorities needed to promote the importance of fghting foot-and-mouth disease and spreading the word among livestock owners.
She said the impact of the outbreak on the community was far greater because of the negative impact on the economy of the country as a whole, which has a knock-on effect on poor communities.
The outbreak has implicated more than 116 farms, feedlots and communal areas in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Free State.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics