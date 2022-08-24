×

News

IN PICS | Thousands take to the streets for national shutdown protest

By TimesLIVE - 24 August 2022
Members of trade unions Cosatu and Saftu sing struggle songs at Burgers Park in the Pretoria CBD ahead of their march to the Union Buildings during the national strike against the costs of living.
Image: Alaister Russell

Scores of South Africans  took to the streets on Wednesday in solidarity with Cosatu's call for a national strike against the rising cost of living in SA and undermining of collective bargaining by employers.

A man and a child look at demonstrators, as SA labour unions Cosatu, Saftu and others embark on a nationwide strike over the high cost of living in Pretoria, South Africa, August 24, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Members of trade unions Cosatu and Saftu sing struggle songs at Burgers Park in the Pretoria CBD ahead of their march to the Union Buildings during the national strike against the high cost of living.
Image: Alaister Russell
KwaZulu-Natal Cosatu members marched from King Dinuzulu Park to the City Hall in Durban as part of a national strike over the socioeconomic crisis.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Cosatu members strike over the socioeconomic crisis, the struggle to create jobs and the erosion of workers' rights in SA.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Cosatu members in KZN march from King Dinuzulu Park to the City Hall in Durban as part of a national strike over the socioeconomic crisis.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Members of trade unions Cosatu and Saftu sing struggle songs, 24 August 2022, at Burgers Park in the Pretoria CBD ahead of their march to the Union Buildings during the national strike against the high cost of living.
Image: Alaister Russell

LISTEN | Saftu demands R1,500 for 12.4-million jobless South Africans

TimesLIVE

