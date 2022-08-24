×

Fewer pupils at school, but teaching is unaffected: Gauteng on stayaway

By TimesLIVE - 24 August 2022
An "average pupil attendance" has been noted at some schools, says the Gauteng education department.
Image: 123RF/Samorn Tarapan

Schooling in Gauteng is proceeding uninterrupted on Wednesday amid the planned national shutdown by labour unions, says the education department.

“We have received positive reports from our districts across the province stating that learning and teaching has not been disrupted at schools. However, our districts have communicated a challenge of average learner attendance in some schools.”

The department urged parents and guardians to ensure their children attend classes on all schooling days.

“We are preparing to facilitate preliminary examinations for matriculants and, as such, we appeal that schools must not be disrupted during this process. As it stands, we have limited teaching days before learners write their final examinations,” said education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse said on Tuesday the shutdown was expected to be limited to shop stewards of the SA Municipal Workers Union, as the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union is not participating in the protest.

On the reasons cited for the protest, she said: “The rising cost of living must be remedied through economic policies that, among other things, recognise societal imbalances and create an enabling environment for business growth and job creation.”

