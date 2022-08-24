The EFF has joined the chorus of outrage over Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba's claim that migrants are to blame for her department's stretched budget.
In a video that has since gone viral, the politician is heard telling a foreign patient her country must take responsibility for her health issues and not SA.
Her comments drew sharp debate and criticism, with the EFF accusing Ramathuba of being “arrogant” and “morally bankrupt”.
“The Afrophobic attack on a bedridden patient is cruel and malicious, and has no justifications. It is a slippery slope, because health rights are human rights, and an attempt to rationalise the denial of the provision of health care on the basis of someone’s nationality will lead to gross human rights violations,” said the EFF.
The party alleged Ramathuba is a “reckless populist” and said she must go.
“We call on the removal of Ramathuba as an MEC, as she has clearly violated the integrity of the patient and undermined the Hippocratic Oath by causing intentional harm and humiliation to a patient. She is unfit to hold that office and she must be released.”
EFF demands MEC Phophi Ramathuba’s removal over ‘Afrophobic’ outburst
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
The EFF has joined the chorus of outrage over Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba's claim that migrants are to blame for her department's stretched budget.
In a video that has since gone viral, the politician is heard telling a foreign patient her country must take responsibility for her health issues and not SA.
Her comments drew sharp debate and criticism, with the EFF accusing Ramathuba of being “arrogant” and “morally bankrupt”.
“The Afrophobic attack on a bedridden patient is cruel and malicious, and has no justifications. It is a slippery slope, because health rights are human rights, and an attempt to rationalise the denial of the provision of health care on the basis of someone’s nationality will lead to gross human rights violations,” said the EFF.
The party alleged Ramathuba is a “reckless populist” and said she must go.
“We call on the removal of Ramathuba as an MEC, as she has clearly violated the integrity of the patient and undermined the Hippocratic Oath by causing intentional harm and humiliation to a patient. She is unfit to hold that office and she must be released.”
The claim was echoed by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who said Ramathuba was unprofessional.
“Dr Phophi has certainly violated the Hippocratic Oath, which obliges all physicians/ doctors to 'abstain from all intentional harm, wrongdoing and harm, especially abusing the bodies of man or woman, bond or free'. This is unfair abuse and discrimination.”
In February this year, the EFF made similar calls for her removal, accusing her of incompetence and causing havoc in the health sector.
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane also weighed in, highlighting the oath and inviting a discussion on the matter.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics