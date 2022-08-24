Bow down and call me madam: Mkhwebane's alleged workplace demands gets tongues wagging
South Africans have weighed in on claims that suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane required staff members to bow down to her when she entered the office.
This was revealed by former public protector COO Basani Baloyi, who testified before the Section 194 committee hearing on Monday on whether Mkhwebane is fit for office.
Baloyi claimed they had to address Mkhwebane as “madam” and bow down to her, as more testimony about an alleged culture of fear during Mkhwebane's reign was heard by the committee.
“I have worked with various MECs and ministers but you know when the public protector walks from her office to the boardroom we had to rise, which I found an anomaly [because] this is not a person who walks in as an executive authority,” said Baloyi.
“Most of the MECs and ministers I’ve worked with did not actually do that. I just felt that when you are at that particular level, you know, you need to deal with matters in a manner that you understand your team and you understand your environment.”
She said Mkhwebane's leadership style was authoritarian and alleged that she wanted to be addressed as madam and not by name.
“The public protector’s leadership style was authoritarian. She must be addressed as ‘madam’. She must be bowed down to, quite literally. Her style of leadership was characterised by inflexibility, irrationality and a failure or refusal to treat her staff with dignity and respect,’’ she said.
According to Baloyi, Mkhwebane also set “unrealistic deadlines” and has a “complete lack of trust” in senior staff members.
Baloyi's testimony comes after that of the head of corporate services in the public protector’s office Gumbi Tyelela, who told parliament last week that Mkhwebane wanted to fire former spokesperson Cleo Mosana for calling her by name.
On social media, many criticised Mkhwebane and questioned her style of leadership.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say.
Can you imagine working on the Office of Busisiwe Mkhwebane as COO and you have to call her Madam and you must Stand up? What Nonsensical? Imagine working under the Leadership of Dali,Malema, Mkhwebane and Shivambu?— Abbey Matlhapa (@matlhapa_abbey) August 23, 2022
Former PP COO Basani Baloyi testifies that suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wanted staff to address her as “Madam” and expected them to rise every time she entered the room.— cabonena alfred (@alfred_cabonena) August 22, 2022
I believe the inquiry of Mme Busisiwe Mkhwebane is giving you a light on how a competent black female is treated in the corporate world.— Blacklilly (@Tsholo_Blacki) August 23, 2022
Another question @MararaMoabelo is did Busisiwe Mkhwebane fire anyone from her office for refusing to bow or rise when she entered the room? Or everyone complied with the demand that they rise and bow for her? I am rather curious hore batho kaofela acceded to the demand! 🤔— Just call me Taps (@Rev_Taps15) August 23, 2022