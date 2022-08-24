Bow down and call me madam: Mkhwebane's alleged workplace demands gets tongues wagging

South Africans have weighed in on claims that suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane required staff members to bow down to her when she entered the office.

This was revealed by former public protector COO Basani Baloyi, who testified before the Section 194 committee hearing on Monday on whether Mkhwebane is fit for office.

Baloyi claimed they had to address Mkhwebane as “madam” and bow down to her, as more testimony about an alleged culture of fear during Mkhwebane's reign was heard by the committee.

“I have worked with various MECs and ministers but you know when the public protector walks from her office to the boardroom we had to rise, which I found an anomaly [because] this is not a person who walks in as an executive authority,” said Baloyi.

“Most of the MECs and ministers I’ve worked with did not actually do that. I just felt that when you are at that particular level, you know, you need to deal with matters in a manner that you understand your team and you understand your environment.”