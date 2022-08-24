×

App launched to speed up reporting of sexual abuse, crimes against children

24 August 2022
Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter

An app to fast-track the reporting of sexual offences and crimes against children was presented by a team from the Garden Route at the culmination of the 100-day Challenge to end Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

The challenge was launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa. ..

