News

WATCH LIVE | Zandile Gumede corruption trial back in court

By TimesLIVE - 23 August 2022

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is back at the Durban high court on Tuesday.

Gumede and 21 others, charged with racketeering, fraud and corruption relating to a R320m city waste contract, pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges.

Gumede and others are expected to plead not guilty as the long list of individual charges are read out by state prosecutor Ashika Lucken.

It was initially thought that they would only plead after the 400-page indictment had been read in its totality, which could have taken several days. However, presiding judge Sharmaine Balton ruled that they must plead after each of the 2,793 charges were individually read out.

