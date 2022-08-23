The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has agreed to help the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) with technological solutions to tackle cybercrimes.
SIU head Andy Mothibi and CSIR CEO Dr Thulani Dlamini signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday committing to share expertise and skills to drive research, development and innovation in data science and information and cybersecurity.
The partnership will see capability building in the development of digital investigation tools, digital forensic investigations and analysis, and cloud and high-performance computing to stop cybercrimes before they occur.
SIU, CSIR join forces in deployment of technology to fight corruption
Image: Special Investigating Unit
The SIU said the partnership will increase its capacity to fight corruption.
Dlamini said: “The work we do contributes to ensuring we support a capable state. Through this partnership the CSIR will use its research competency to assist the SIU with the necessary technological solutions to tackle cybercrimes."
Mothibi said the partnership was in line with the unit’s strategy of detecting fraud and corruption early and having systems in place to prevent these crimes.
“We live in a digitised world and criminals are using technology to their advantage. We cannot be left behind.
“We cannot fight crime alone and this is why this partnership is important to the SIU.”
