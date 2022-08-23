Degrading the dignity of the dead
Residents too afraid to visit trashed Kariega cemetery as vagrants and vandals take over
A wall of remembrance reduced to rubble, tombstones knocked over and concrete and marble grave covers broken apart.
As if paying respects to a departed loved one was not already an emotional affair, the sorry state of the Jubilee Park Cemetery in Kariega is enough to bring you to tears...
Degrading the dignity of the dead
Residents too afraid to visit trashed Kariega cemetery as vagrants and vandals take over
News reporter
A wall of remembrance reduced to rubble, tombstones knocked over and concrete and marble grave covers broken apart.
As if paying respects to a departed loved one was not already an emotional affair, the sorry state of the Jubilee Park Cemetery in Kariega is enough to bring you to tears...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics