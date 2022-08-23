×

Copper cable worth R1.2m — mostly from City Power — recovered and two suspects arrested

23 August 2022
Ernest Mabuza
Journalist
Two suspects found in possession of suspected stolen copper cables were arrested in Johannesburg on Monday.
Image: City Power

City Power has praised the police for the arrest of two suspects found in possession of suspected stolen copper cables worth R1.2m in Johannesburg on Monday.

The police essential infrastructure task team intercepted a truck on its way to a recycler on the N3 near Alexandra after a tip off.

Tonnes of copper cables and bars were recovered and two suspects were arrested.

“City Power teams positively identified most of the copper cable as belonging to City Power. The arrest represents another milestone in the fight against the theft of our cables and other essential infrastructure,” City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said.

Between Friday and Sunday night, City Power recorded at least 15 incidents of cable theft in Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE

