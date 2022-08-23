×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Body of unidentified man found in Young Park

By Herald Reporter - 23 August 2022
The body was found in an open space close to the N2 freeway near Young Park
UNNAMED MAN: The body was found in an open space close to the N2 freeway near Young Park
Image: GARETH WILSON

Algoa Park detectives are trying to trace the next of kin of an unidentified man found dead near Young Park on August 13.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a passerby had found the body of the man,  who was about 60, lying in an open space close to the N2 freeway at about 12.40pm.

It appeared that the body had been there a while.

The man was wearing black tracksuit pants, black shoes and a brown jersey.

Anyone who may know who the man is or can assist in tracing his next of kin, should contact Sergeant Mxolisi Baartman on 082-930-5440, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Huge manhunt for biker thugs

Most Read