Algoa Park detectives are trying to trace the next of kin of an unidentified man found dead near Young Park on August 13.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a passerby had found the body of the man, who was about 60, lying in an open space close to the N2 freeway at about 12.40pm.
It appeared that the body had been there a while.
The man was wearing black tracksuit pants, black shoes and a brown jersey.
Anyone who may know who the man is or can assist in tracing his next of kin, should contact Sergeant Mxolisi Baartman on 082-930-5440, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.
Body of unidentified man found in Young Park
Image: GARETH WILSON
