×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Athletes put foot forward to complete injured man’s fundraising initiative

Premium
23 August 2022
Zamandulo Malonde
News reporter

When ultra-runner Mike Sewell suffered a bad accident in the early days of his run from Cape Town to the starting point of the Comrades Marathon in KwaZulu-Natal, his dream of raising funds for the CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation came crashing down.

However, the SA running community put its best foot forward to keep his dream alive by running a collective equivalent of the distance for him...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Huge manhunt for biker thugs

Most Read