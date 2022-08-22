Suspected stolen goods worth R100,000 recovered in Knysna

Two people were arrested and suspected stolen goods worth R100,000 confiscated during a police operation in Knysna on the weekend.
The accused, aged 30 and 33, are expected to appear in the Knysna magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of possession of stolen property.
They were arrested on Saturday when members attached to the George Public Order Police and Crime Intelligence followed up on information which led them to an informal settlement in Vigilance Drive in Knysna.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the team had conducted a search at the property.
“The members proceeded with an intensive search of the premises which yielded successful when they recovered a lithium battery, a fridge and a set of golf clubs.
“Police confiscated the items and arrested two suspects.”
Spies said more charges could be added as the investigation unfolded.
In an unrelated incident last week, Rural Flying Squad members were conducting patrols along the highway in Knysna when they were approached by a man with multiple stab wounds to his body.
“Swift response to the incident ensured the victim received emergency medical support and they also arrested a suspect on a charge of attempted murder.”
Spies said the 36-year-old suspect was due to make his first appearance in the Knysna magistrate’s court on Monday.
