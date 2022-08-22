Missionvale Care Centre fundraiser excited about helping others
Linda van Oudheusden is The Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizens of the Year 2022 community category winner
By Devon Koen - 22 August 2022
For more than 15 years, Linda van Oudheusden has been at the forefront of raising much-needed funds for those less fortunate through her work as head of marketing for the Missionvale Care Centre, turning it into more than just a run-of-the-mill community centre.
The frontline administrator, organiser and executor is The Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizens of the Year 2022 community category winner...
