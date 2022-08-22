Heavy rains, winds cause havoc — but also bring some relief
Good falls over urban areas, but not much difference in dam levels expected
By Tshepiso Mametela - 22 August 2022
It made for an exciting weather event as near-record-breaking winds, icy showers and significant rain battered parts of the Eastern Cape on Saturday.
As the stormy conditions unfolded, a video posted by Weather SA spokesperson Garth Sampson showed the roof at the Joubertina Community Healthcare Centre in the Koukamma municipality peeling off...
