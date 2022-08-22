×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Grey sets record straight on ‘40 days’ mayhem

By Kathryn Kimberley - 22 August 2022

As the Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) conducts its own criminal investigation into the recent “40 days” scandal at two Gqeberha schools, Grey Boys’ High School has set the record straight on some of the allegations that emerged.

In a letter to parents on Sunday, rector Christian Erasmus said the school had not found any evidence of intentional cruelty, but largely a lack of empathy towards animals...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Huge manhunt for biker thugs

Most Read