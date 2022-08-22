Gqeberha attorney could get R3m payout after fall on court floor
By Devon Koen - 22 August 2022
A well-known Gqeberha attorney could walk away with a R3m payout after a painful fall at court left him with a debilitating lifelong injury.
Last week, the Gqeberha high court found in favour of Lineen Swarts’s damages claim against public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille and justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola, whom he had accused of negligence...
