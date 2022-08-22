×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Drug den nightmare at Nelson Mandela Bay's Algoa Park flats

Unit in shocking state, with influx of shady characters and used needles left lying around

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 22 August 2022

Children stepping on used needles, drug abuse, gun-toting gangsters running around the building, overcrowding and break-ins are just some of the illicit activities emanating from one unit in an Algoa Park block of flats.

And surrounding neighbours are fed-up. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Huge manhunt for biker thugs

Most Read