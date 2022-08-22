Arnold Terblanche steps up game in new bid for bail
By Kathryn Kimberley - 22 August 2022
Murder-accused businessman Arnold Terblanche was back in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday, where his case was postponed pending his bail appeal on September 9.
And while he has failed numerous times since his November 17 arrest to convince a court to release him from custody, he has also since stepped up his game and now has two attorneys on record...
