Two suspects were arrested early on Sunday morning shortly after a house was burgled in Motherwell.
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said Ikamvelihle police had been patrolling when they noticed a stationary silver BMW in Ngonyama Street.
“When the police officers approached the vehicle, two men suddenly jumped into the BMW and sped off.
“The police members immediately made an U-turn and as they drove past a house, a resident flagged them down and [alleged] that the suspects had burgled his house,” Swart said.
Police immediately chased after the BMW and arrested the two men at the intersection of the Addo road and M17.
“Police also discovered electronic equipment inside the vehicle that was presumably stolen during the burglary.
“The value of the property was estimated to be worth R10,000.”
Swart said the men were
due to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
HeraldLIVE
Two arrested moments after Gqeberha house burgled
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
