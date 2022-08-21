A devastating fire tore through a shack, claiming the life of a mother-of-two in Kleinskool early on Saturday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the blaze had broken out at the shack in Ceratonia Street at about 1.40am.
“A man, his girlfriend, and their two children were asleep in their beds at the time,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“Waking up in a haze, the couple’s young daughter was the first to notice the blaze.”
The girl called out to her father, who responded swiftly to get her and her younger brother out of the burning shack.
Though Janse van Rensburg could not yet confirm the cause of the fire, she said a preliminary investigation by the fire department in the area revealed that a blanket used by the 38-year-old woman had caught alight near the heater as she lay in bed.
“The daughter woke up and noticed that the blanket was on fire.
“She called out to her father, who removed her and her brother from the burning shack.
“When he tried to go back [inside the shack] to get the woman, the fire was already [out of control].
“Unfortunately, he couldn’t rescue her, and she died in the fire.
“[Emergency fire responders] believe a heater may have caused the fire after making contact with the blanket and setting it alight.”
The police do not suspect any foul play.
Kleinskool mother dies in shack fire
