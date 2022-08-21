Kariega hospital nightshift too afraid to work after nurse attacked
By Herald Reporter - 21 August 2022
All trauma cases at the Uitenhage Provincial Hospital, in Kariega, have been diverted to Laetitia Bam in KwaNobuhle after an attack on a nurse and death threats levelled against staff.
On Sunday morning, a nurse was assaulted when three men brought a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the hospital shortly after 6am...
Kariega hospital nightshift too afraid to work after nurse attacked
All trauma cases at the Uitenhage Provincial Hospital, in Kariega, have been diverted to Laetitia Bam in KwaNobuhle after an attack on a nurse and death threats levelled against staff.
On Sunday morning, a nurse was assaulted when three men brought a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the hospital shortly after 6am...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics