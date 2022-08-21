×

News

Kariega hospital nightshift too afraid to work after nurse attacked

By Herald Reporter - 21 August 2022

All trauma cases at the Uitenhage Provincial Hospital, in Kariega, have been diverted to Laetitia Bam in KwaNobuhle after an attack on a nurse and death threats levelled against staff.

On Sunday morning, a nurse was assaulted when three men brought a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the hospital shortly after 6am...

