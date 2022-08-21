Firearms, ammunition confiscated in weekend patrols

Police in Gqeberha have confiscated 37 firearms from the hands of suspected criminals since the beginning of August, and these efforts continued at the weekend.
Patrolling hotspot areas, tracking the movements of known criminals and gangsters, as well as a good informer network, contributed to these successes, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
Arrests were made in Bethelsdorp, KwaNobuhle and KwaDwesi at the weekend.
Over the past week, meanwhile, anti-gang unit members confiscated seven firearms, five homemade firearms and a replica firearm.
Just before 1am on Thursday, they executed a search warrant at a house in Mama Street, KwaNobuhle, where a .38 revolver and two rounds of ammunition were allegedly found.
The serial number had been filed off.
An inquiry docket was opened for further investigation.
On Friday at about 10pm, Bethelsdorp Crime Prevention members were patrolling in a gang hotspot area in Prinsloo Street, Arcadia, when they spotted a man running.
They chased after him and he allegedly tossed a firearm into a yard as he ran.
He was apprehended and a 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off, as well as ammunition, were confiscated.
The 25-year-old was detained on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.
He will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.
Then, while patrolling in Lingelihle Street, Timothy Valley, at about 7pm on Saturday, Bethelsdorp Crime Prevention members spotted a suspected gangster.
When he saw the police vehicle, he started running.
He was apprehended and, on searching him, police allegedly found a 9mm pistol, also with the serial number filed off.
He was detained on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm.
The 28-year-old man is set to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.
A 9mm pistol was also recovered at a crime scene during the early hours of Sunday in KwaDwesi.
The body of an unidentified man, aged about 30 , was found next to his bakkie in Blackburn Road, Govan Mbeki.
Police found a firearm on him.
A case of murder, as well as the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, is under investigation.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata said: “Firearms are weapons of choice for criminals and we will not stop in ensuring that these illegal weapons are taken out of the hands of these felons.
“All of the confiscated firearms will undergo ballistic testing to determine whether they have been used in the commission of other crimes.”
HeraldLIVE
Firearms, ammunition confiscated in weekend patrols
Image: SUPPLIED
Police in Gqeberha have confiscated 37 firearms from the hands of suspected criminals since the beginning of August, and these efforts continued at the weekend.
Patrolling hotspot areas, tracking the movements of known criminals and gangsters, as well as a good informer network, contributed to these successes, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
Arrests were made in Bethelsdorp, KwaNobuhle and KwaDwesi at the weekend.
Over the past week, meanwhile, anti-gang unit members confiscated seven firearms, five homemade firearms and a replica firearm.
Just before 1am on Thursday, they executed a search warrant at a house in Mama Street, KwaNobuhle, where a .38 revolver and two rounds of ammunition were allegedly found.
The serial number had been filed off.
An inquiry docket was opened for further investigation.
On Friday at about 10pm, Bethelsdorp Crime Prevention members were patrolling in a gang hotspot area in Prinsloo Street, Arcadia, when they spotted a man running.
They chased after him and he allegedly tossed a firearm into a yard as he ran.
He was apprehended and a 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off, as well as ammunition, were confiscated.
The 25-year-old was detained on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.
He will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.
Then, while patrolling in Lingelihle Street, Timothy Valley, at about 7pm on Saturday, Bethelsdorp Crime Prevention members spotted a suspected gangster.
When he saw the police vehicle, he started running.
He was apprehended and, on searching him, police allegedly found a 9mm pistol, also with the serial number filed off.
He was detained on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm.
The 28-year-old man is set to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.
A 9mm pistol was also recovered at a crime scene during the early hours of Sunday in KwaDwesi.
The body of an unidentified man, aged about 30 , was found next to his bakkie in Blackburn Road, Govan Mbeki.
Police found a firearm on him.
A case of murder, as well as the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, is under investigation.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata said: “Firearms are weapons of choice for criminals and we will not stop in ensuring that these illegal weapons are taken out of the hands of these felons.
“All of the confiscated firearms will undergo ballistic testing to determine whether they have been used in the commission of other crimes.”
HeraldLIVE
Image: SUPPLIED
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics