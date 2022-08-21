×

News

Community assistance sought in Gqeberha murder case

By Herald Reporter - 21 August 2022
The body of Anele Jubaliza was found by a passerby on Sunday morning
FATAL SHOOTING: The body of Anele Jubaliza was found by a passerby on Sunday morning
Image: GARETH WILSON

Bethelsdorp detectives are appealing for assistance after the murder of a 28-year-old man in Extension 36 on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, said a report had been received at 6.50am about a body lying in Shaheed Street.

Residents had heard gunshots at about 4am.

A passerby found the body of Anele Jubaliza, who had been shot multiple times, and reported it to the police.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Anyone who can assist with information about the shooting should contact SAPS Bethelsdorp on 082-442-1633, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.

Information can also be sent via MYSAPSAPP.

Callers may remain anonymous.

