Bethelsdorp detectives are appealing for assistance after the murder of a 28-year-old man in Extension 36 on Sunday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, said a report had been received at 6.50am about a body lying in Shaheed Street.
Residents had heard gunshots at about 4am.
A passerby found the body of Anele Jubaliza, who had been shot multiple times, and reported it to the police.
The motive for the shooting is unknown.
Anyone who can assist with information about the shooting should contact SAPS Bethelsdorp on 082-442-1633, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.
Information can also be sent via MYSAPSAPP.
Callers may remain anonymous.
HeraldLIVE
Community assistance sought in Gqeberha murder case
Image: GARETH WILSON
Bethelsdorp detectives are appealing for assistance after the murder of a 28-year-old man in Extension 36 on Sunday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, said a report had been received at 6.50am about a body lying in Shaheed Street.
Residents had heard gunshots at about 4am.
A passerby found the body of Anele Jubaliza, who had been shot multiple times, and reported it to the police.
The motive for the shooting is unknown.
Anyone who can assist with information about the shooting should contact SAPS Bethelsdorp on 082-442-1633, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.
Information can also be sent via MYSAPSAPP.
Callers may remain anonymous.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics