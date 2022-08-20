TimesLIVE understands that judge Thomas Ncube declined to hear the matter, a last-ditch attempt by princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma to stop the coronation.
It is understood the application was dismissed as being a matter of urgency.
This after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) granted them leave to appeal against a ruling by KwaZulu-Natal judge president Isaac Madondo who in March, effectively ruled that King Misuzulu was the undisputed successor to the throne.
The princesses are Queen Sibongile Zulu's daughters, the late king's first wife.
The attorney acting on behalf of the princesses, Mondli Thusini, could not be reached for comment.
This is a developing story.
Urgent bid to stop Zulu king’s coronation struck off court roll
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
