×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Teenager drowns during school outing near St Lucia

By TimesLIVE - 20 August 2022
A 16-year-old boy drowned during a school outing in St Lucia.
A 16-year-old boy drowned during a school outing in St Lucia.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet/ File photo

The body of a 16-year-old boy who went missing off Jabula Beach near St Lucia in KwaZulu-Natal during a school outing on Thursday has been found.

NSRI St Lucia station commander Jan Hoffmann said NSRI crew and iSimangaliso Wetland Park rangers responded to reports of a drowning in progress.

The teenager is believed to have been caught in rip currents before disappearing underwater.

“NSRI crew and park rangers conducted shoreline search efforts, including spotters positioned high up on elevated dunes, while the sea rescue craft conducted a sea search. Police and police search and rescue were alerted, but despite an extensive search no sign of the teenager was found,” said Hoffman.

On Friday, however, iSimangaliso Wetland Park rangers located the body on rocks on the shoreline north of St Lucia, at First Rocks.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Huge manhunt for biker thugs
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...

Most Read