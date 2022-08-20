The incitement case of Patriotic Alliance firebrand and former #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile was on Friday provisionally adjourned in the Durban magistrate's court to September 16 for plea and further trial dates.
Khanyile faces a charge of incitement to commit violence as well as charges of contravention of the Disaster Management Act, relating to the acts of looting and violence that took place in KwaZulu-Natal in July last year.
The National Prosecuting Authority said the matter had been set down for trial from August 15 to August 26.
NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said while the state was ready to proceed with the trial on August 15, the defence asked for a postponement, advising that Khanyile wanted to brief counsel.
“Today, the state again maintained its readiness to proceed to trial and had secured witnesses to this effect.
“However, the defence asked for a another adjournment, for the newly appointed counsel to take further instructions from Khanyile and to advise on available dates for trial,” she said
Incitement case against Bonginkosi Khanyile postponed as defence not ready
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
