×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Enyobeni tavern manager appears in court

20 August 2022
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Siyakwamkela Ndevu, the manager of Enyobeni tavern, where 21 youths died in the early hours of June 26, in court on Friday.
Siyakwamkela Ndevu, the manager of Enyobeni tavern, where 21 youths died in the early hours of June 26, in court on Friday.
Image: NPA Communications

The case against the manager of the Enyobeni tavern in East London, where 21 youths died in the early hours of June 26, was on Friday postponed to September 2 for a pretrial conference.

Siyakwamkela Ndevu, 52, made a brief appearance in the East London magistrate's court, where he is facing charges of selling or supplying intoxicating liquor and conniving with and permitting employees and agents to sell or supply liquor to people under the age of 18.

The state alleges the accused connived and permitted Xoliswa Duma and Sivuyile Ngamlana to wrongfully and unlawfully sell liquor to the under-aged victims.

Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Ndevu was served with a summons by police in July to appear in court on Friday and the two employees were given an option to pay a fine.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Huge manhunt for biker thugs
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...

Most Read