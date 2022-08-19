VWSA commits R615,000 to uplift community

Whether they provide palliative care or a place of safety for children, eight non-profit organisations in Nelson Mandela Bay will receive hundreds of thousands in support from Volkswagen Group SA (VWSA) to continue their critical work.
Through its Community Trust, VWSA has committed a total of R615,000 to support the eight organisations over the next year.
VWSA director of corporate and government affairs Nonkqubela Maliza said the trust offered its support to selected NPOs on an annual basis to bring hope to the most vulnerable residents and communities in Nelson Mandela Bay.
“As a caring corporate citizen of Nelson Mandela Bay, we believe we have an important role to play in uplifting the communities where our employees live,” Maliza said.
“The organisations we support perform critical work in helping the most vulnerable members of our communities.
“By partnering with them, we, as VWSA, are able to empower, uplift, care, support and ultimately make a meaningful impact where it is needed most.”
This year’s beneficiaries include:
- Northwood Children’s Hospice NPC — an organisation based in Gqeberha that provides hospice care for children up to 15 years and support to their families;
- Hand Up Foundation — a public benefit organisation working to source and provide resources and funding for the purposes of poverty relief, economic empowerment, education and training in the community of Kleinskool in Gqeberha;
- Sinako — We Can — this Kariega organisation provides relief efforts for victims of natural disasters such as fires or floods, to re-establish them in their homes if they’ve been displaced and to rebuild where necessary;
- The Gem Project — a child and youth-centred development organisation which aims to bring about meaningful, sustainable change for vulnerable children and at-risk young people in Gqeberha and the wider Eastern Cape through various academic support and training programmes;
- Malabar Home for the Aged — this home provides care for 39 elderly and frail residents in Malabar, Gqeberha;
- Cleary Estate Cheshire Home — an organisation providing live-in care and support to 43 severely disabled adults who are victims of car accidents, violence, strokes, cerebral palsy and other illnesses;
- Lake Farm Centre — this centre cares for 90 intellectually disabled adults living on the premises;
- Penuel Children’s Foundation — this Gqeberha organisation provides a temporary place of safety for vulnerable children who are rescued from unsafe, poverty-stricken environments until a loving family is found for each child.
