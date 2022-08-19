Johannesburg emergency services recovered two bodies from a stormwater drain in Bryanston on Thursday, while one person was rescued.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said workers from a nearby golf course were working on the drainage system when it caved in on them.
“One person was rescued and unfortunately the other two lost their lives,” he said, adding that the circumstances were being investigated.
Two bodies recovered, one person rescued from Joburg stormwater drain
Reporter
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
