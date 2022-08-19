×

Two bodies recovered, one person rescued from Joburg stormwater drain

19 August 2022
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the drain caved in on the workers. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Johannesburg emergency services recovered two bodies from a stormwater drain in Bryanston on Thursday, while one person was rescued.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said workers from a nearby golf course were working on the drainage system when it caved in on them.

“One person was rescued and unfortunately the other two lost their lives,” he said, adding that the circumstances were being investigated.

