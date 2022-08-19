Plett community upset as alleged drug lord released on bail
Court orders accused to report weekly to Qonce police station
A slap in the face is how Plettenberg Bay residents described the local court’s decision to release a suspected drug lord on bail on Friday.
The residents who had petitioned the magistrate’s court against his release said many had risked their lives to rid their Kwanokuthula community of crime...
