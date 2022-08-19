Nelson Mandela Bay schoolgirl wasn’t raped, say cops
Police suspect child injured in mishap during morning commute to school
Premium
By Riaan Marais - 19 August 2022
Though medical professionals and the police confirmed that a six-year-old girl at Machiu Primary School was not raped, sceptical parents broke down the Salt Lake school’s gate on Thursday, persistent in their demand for answers.
The police closed the rape docket on Thursday after a medical report, as well as statements taken from the child, her parents and other witnesses, indicated that no rape occurred. ..
Nelson Mandela Bay schoolgirl wasn’t raped, say cops
Police suspect child injured in mishap during morning commute to school
Though medical professionals and the police confirmed that a six-year-old girl at Machiu Primary School was not raped, sceptical parents broke down the Salt Lake school’s gate on Thursday, persistent in their demand for answers.
The police closed the rape docket on Thursday after a medical report, as well as statements taken from the child, her parents and other witnesses, indicated that no rape occurred. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics