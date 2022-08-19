×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay schoolgirl wasn’t raped, say cops

Police suspect child injured in mishap during morning commute to school

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 19 August 2022

Though medical professionals and the police confirmed that a six-year-old girl at Machiu Primary School was not raped, sceptical parents broke down the Salt Lake school’s gate on Thursday, persistent in their demand for answers.

The police closed the rape docket on Thursday after a medical report, as well as statements taken from the child, her parents and other witnesses, indicated that no rape occurred. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Huge manhunt for biker thugs
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...

Most Read