Motherwell author nominated for award
Mfesane High School teacher has also published second book, containing poems and short stories for children
Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 19 August 2022
Inspired by the children in her classroom, and the struggles she faced growing up in a village, a Mfesane High School teacher has published her second book, Ukuphuma Kwelanga (Sunrise).
Babalwa Nqoro is still revelling in the success of her debut publication, Tear Drops, which has sold hundreds of copies and seen the English and isiXhosa teacher being nominated in the category of best upcoming female author for The Book Behind Awards...
Motherwell author nominated for award
Mfesane High School teacher has also published second book, containing poems and short stories for children
Inspired by the children in her classroom, and the struggles she faced growing up in a village, a Mfesane High School teacher has published her second book, Ukuphuma Kwelanga (Sunrise).
Babalwa Nqoro is still revelling in the success of her debut publication, Tear Drops, which has sold hundreds of copies and seen the English and isiXhosa teacher being nominated in the category of best upcoming female author for The Book Behind Awards...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics